Newsletters
halloween

Is Spirit Halloween Open on Halloween?

Noella Williams
Noella WilliamsAssistant News and Culture Editor
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
Follow
published yesterday
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Spirit Halloween

It’s officially Halloweekend, which means that it is the best time of the year to don your spookiest or geekiest costume. Between hosting a Halloween party and attempting to win a costume contest, you may have to take a quick last-minute trip to Spirit Halloween. After you’ve decided on an outfit for the spook-tacular occasion, you’re probably wondering: is Spirit Halloween even open on Halloween day?

In case you haven’t bought all of the accessories to your outfit or need to buy a fang-tastic item for a party, the store is open this year on Halloween until 8 or 9 p.m., but the hours vary depending on the location. Fortunately, the Spirit Halloween website has a handy tool for locating nearby stores and providing information about the address, hours, and items available. And if you’re looking to buy next year’s costume for a discounted price, the tool also shows the date that the pop-up store will be closing its seasonal doors.

Although Spirit Halloween plans on being open all Halloweekend into Halloween day, you may want to plan your boo-tiful costume ideas prior to visiting the store, since the other scrambling shoppers will be looking for a last-minute (and scare-worthy) costume. 

Based on this year’s top movies, television shows, and pop culture, popular costumes that you’ll probably see multiple times include Barbie, Spider-Man, and Wednesday Addams, according to Google Trends’ Frightgeist, which calculates the country’s top-searched costume ideas. But if you’re looking for something simple that can be easily personalized, a princess, witch, or fairy are three of the top five costumes this year. 

Regardless of what you choose, Spirit Halloween can help your Tuesday evening be hex-tra special with a bewitching costume. Happy Halloween!

Filed in:
News

How-To Toolkits