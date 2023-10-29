Is Spirit Halloween Open on Halloween?
It’s officially Halloweekend, which means that it is the best time of the year to don your spookiest or geekiest costume. Between hosting a Halloween party and attempting to win a costume contest, you may have to take a quick last-minute trip to Spirit Halloween. After you’ve decided on an outfit for the spook-tacular occasion, you’re probably wondering: is Spirit Halloween even open on Halloween day?
In case you haven’t bought all of the accessories to your outfit or need to buy a fang-tastic item for a party, the store is open this year on Halloween until 8 or 9 p.m., but the hours vary depending on the location. Fortunately, the Spirit Halloween website has a handy tool for locating nearby stores and providing information about the address, hours, and items available. And if you’re looking to buy next year’s costume for a discounted price, the tool also shows the date that the pop-up store will be closing its seasonal doors.
Although Spirit Halloween plans on being open all Halloweekend into Halloween day, you may want to plan your boo-tiful costume ideas prior to visiting the store, since the other scrambling shoppers will be looking for a last-minute (and scare-worthy) costume.
Based on this year’s top movies, television shows, and pop culture, popular costumes that you’ll probably see multiple times include Barbie, Spider-Man, and Wednesday Addams, according to Google Trends’ Frightgeist, which calculates the country’s top-searched costume ideas. But if you’re looking for something simple that can be easily personalized, a princess, witch, or fairy are three of the top five costumes this year.
Regardless of what you choose, Spirit Halloween can help your Tuesday evening be hex-tra special with a bewitching costume. Happy Halloween!