Is Spirit Halloween Open on Halloween?

Although Spirit Halloween plans on being open all Halloweekend into Halloween day, you may want to plan your boo-tiful costume ideas prior to visiting the store, since the other scrambling shoppers will be looking for a last-minute (and scare-worthy) costume.



Based on this year’s top movies, television shows, and pop culture, popular costumes that you’ll probably see multiple times include Barbie, Spider-Man, and Wednesday Addams, according to Google Trends’ Frightgeist, which calculates the country’s top-searched costume ideas. But if you’re looking for something simple that can be easily personalized, a princess, witch, or fairy are three of the top five costumes this year.



Regardless of what you choose, Spirit Halloween can help your Tuesday evening be hex-tra special with a bewitching costume. Happy Halloween!