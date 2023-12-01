So, Should You Move to Your Spotify Sound Town?

Cambridge is practically synonymous with Harvard and MIT, and while the schools add a youthful flair to the area, it’s got plenty to offer for non-students, too. With a little over 118,000 people, Cambridge boasts quaint streets with bookstores and local cafes, easy access to Boston, parks and the Charles River within its limits, and all the fun things the colleges have to offer, too. With all those perks, of course, comes a price: median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $2,964, while the average home value is $946,297. So, fans of MUNA and Phoebe Bridgers might want to plan a visit first to see if it even fits their vibe.