“The Old Farmer’s Almanac” Is Predicting Great Spring Weather — But There’s a Caveat
I’m usually a winter person, but after the extreme cold temperatures this year, I’m looking forward to spring for the first time ever. Whether you’re also ready to plant your garden, plan any spring break travels, or even just getting excited for warmer temperatures, it’s important to know what’s in store for spring this year.
Spring will officially arrive on March 20, so it’s a great time to start planning ahead. Luckily, it’s that time of year where The Old Farmer’s Almanac shares its weather predictions for peak spring in April and May. Since 1872, The Old Farmer’s Almanac has made weather predictions with an 80% rate of accuracy for people who are interested in seasonal outlooks, like farmers, gardeners, landscapers, skiers, homeowners, truckers, and more.
According to the almanac, most of the U.S. will have warmer-than-normal temperatures this spring. Their map shows warm weather on the way for most of Texas and the Midwest, almost all of the Southeast and Northeast states, and even Alaska. Those aren’t the only regions expected to see warmer temperatures, though. The Appalachians, Atlantic Corridor, and the Deep South will also have warmer days ahead.
But those lovely warm days come with a catch for some areas — those Northeast states like Pennsylvania and Maryland and southern areas of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, for example, can expect to see rainy conditions for much of the spring.
This will lead into a fairly active severe weather season, with potential for damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes in the Deep South, which is expected to have more frequent thunderstorms.
But it won’t be a washout all over the country. According to the almanac, “dry conditions are expected in the following regions: upper New England, southern Florida, Texas–Oklahoma and the Heartland, the western Ohio Valley and Lower Great Lakes, the northern High Plains and Upper Midwest, and the Pacific Northwest and Northern California.”
Meanwhile, Southern and central California, the Desert Southwest, southern Florida, and the western Ohio Valley will have near to below normal temperatures in April and May.
As for the Lower Great Lakes, spring may look a little different. If you thought snow was completely out of the forecast, guess again. The almanac shared that the best chances for late-season snow flakes will be across the mountains of the West and the Lower Great Lakes, which, unlike much of the country, may experience chilly temperatures in the month of April.
Overall, this spring should have you looking forward to brighter days ahead. The weather predictions also bring good news for gardeners who reside in regions that will have warmer temperatures and a bit of a wetter climate, which is perfect for gardening. To read more about the Old Farmer’s Almanac seasonal weather trend predictions, check out the article for the full story.