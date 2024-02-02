“The Old Farmer’s Almanac” Predicts a Warm Spring — But There’s a Catch
Is it just me, or are we all on the same page? It’s time for spring. January is finally over, and we’re one month closer to spring, but that doesn’t equate to clear, sunny skies and moderate temperatures. However, the Old Farmer’s Almanac has revealed their predictions for this spring, and there’s potential for warm weather across the whole country.
Spring will officially arrive on the first day of the vernal equinox on March 19, so it’s a good time to begin planting your seasonal crops and flowers. Plus, you can have an early start to spring cleaning!
According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, residents of the Appalachians, Southwest, and Florida can expect average temperatures. But if you live in parts of the Upper Midwest, parts of Texas and Oklahoma, and the Intermountain region, expect below-normal temperatures. For those living across the mid-Atlantic, Appalachians, and the Rockies, there are “pockets of chillier air” headed your way.
Don’t be discouraged — most of March is projected to be dry besides Easter Sunday toward the end of the month, so don’t forget to bring your raincoat to the annual egg hunt. But April is bringing showers and warmer temperatures along the East Coast from New England to Florida, and the Deep South can expect a similar climate. Although rainfall in April is expected to bring flowers in May, don’t be surprised if there’s an absurd amount of rain and thunderstorms right before summer.
Check out the rest of the detailed forecast for March, April, and May on the Old Farmer’s Almanac website. The cold season is almost over!