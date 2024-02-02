“The Old Farmer’s Almanac” Predicts a Warm Spring — But There’s a Catch

Don’t be discouraged — most of March is projected to be dry besides Easter Sunday toward the end of the month, so don’t forget to bring your raincoat to the annual egg hunt. But April is bringing showers and warmer temperatures along the East Coast from New England to Florida, and the Deep South can expect a similar climate. Although rainfall in April is expected to bring flowers in May, don’t be surprised if there’s an absurd amount of rain and thunderstorms right before summer.