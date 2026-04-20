The Same ’50s Home Exterior Looks Like an MCM Dream After an Exterior Paint Redo

I absolutely adore this transformation because it’s so simple — it is essentially a repaint. I also love the gray color scheme, and I’m obsessed with that orange door (so fun!). The light and dark gray hues give the home a sophisticated, mid-century modern touch, while the orange adds a fun, whimsical element that immediately draws the eye. Moreover, the new landscaping adds the perfect amount of visual intrigue.



Overall, this 1950s ranch-style home’s exterior transformation is uncomplicated and visually arresting, and it still pays homage to its roots. What’s not to love? Check out the entire transformation here.