The Same ’50s Home Exterior Looks Like an MCM Dream After an Exterior Paint Redo
I love a good home transformation. When mindlessly scrolling on Instagram, I always gawk at any interior or exterior makeover that’s drool-worthy. Even though I rent an apartment, I find these kinds of whole-home transformation stories so inspiring and, if I ever do own a home one day, I like to file away the ones I love most — like this ’50s ranch-style home’s transformation.
Home stager Molly Marino gave the Chicago house a contemporary makeover to attract buyers, while keeping the ranch-inspired design aesthetic intact. Here’s how she did it.
How a Stager Updated the Curb Appeal of the Ranch-Style Home
Marino made a number of key changes to the 70-year-old home, but I was especially impressed by the exterior. Previously, the home’s facade was painted white with a brown door and basic landscaping. Marino repainted the exterior in chic shades of light and dark gray and painted the door an arresting orange. It was essentially just a paint refresh, yet it totally transformed the house while staying connected to its “ranch-y” origins.
Additionally, they updated the home’s landscaping for better curb appeal. Where there was once just one kind of shrub lining the house, Marino brought in different types of plants, trees, and shrubs of varying heights. The transformation was so well-done that the homeowners accepted an offer just five days later, and neighbors even praised the makeover for being modern while still maintaining the home’s integrity.
Why I’m Obsessed with This Ranch-Style Home’s Exterior Refresh
I absolutely adore this transformation because it’s so simple — it is essentially a repaint. I also love the gray color scheme, and I’m obsessed with that orange door (so fun!). The light and dark gray hues give the home a sophisticated, mid-century modern touch, while the orange adds a fun, whimsical element that immediately draws the eye. Moreover, the new landscaping adds the perfect amount of visual intrigue.
Overall, this 1950s ranch-style home’s exterior transformation is uncomplicated and visually arresting, and it still pays homage to its roots. What’s not to love? Check out the entire transformation here.