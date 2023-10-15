The Surprising Place You Can Enroll in TSA PreCheck
Ahead of what will surely be yet another hectic holiday travel season, you might be looking for ways to ease your stressful airport days ahead. One way to reduce your time spent in security lines is by signing up for TSA PreCheck, and enrollment is fast and easy at your closest Staples store.
The office supply store has partnered with IDEMIA, an authorized TSA PreCheck enrollment provider, which means Staples shoppers can stock up on essentials and slash their time spent waiting in chaotic airport lines in one fell swoop. You can start the enrollment process online at any time, and then you can confirm your closest participating Staples store to schedule an appointment.
A one-time $78 fee gives you access to PreCheck for five years, giving you access to a special security screening process at more than 200 airports and 90 airlines in the U.S. You’ll skip removing your shoes, jackets, liquids, laptops, and other devices, slashing your time spent in line for security. If you’ve got kids that are 17 and under, they’re automatically set to join you on the line once you enroll, which saves not only time but headaches, so you can get settled with your little ones at your departure gate in no time.
More than 250 Staples locations offer TSA PreCheck enrollment — along with other crucial travel services, including passport photos and expedited passport renewals — so you’re sure to find a location close to you. Given that holiday travel season has become increasingly more crowded (and undeniably more expensive) year over year, stopping at Staples for this service kind of seems like a no-brainer.
A rep for Staples told Apartment Therapy that 99% of travelers spend less than 10 minutes in security lines with TSA PreCheck, but less than 5% of Americans actually have it. So get a leg up on fellow passengers ASAP and have one less worry during the hustle and bustle ahead in the coming months.