The Surprising Place You Can Enroll in TSA PreCheck

More than 250 Staples locations offer TSA PreCheck enrollment — along with other crucial travel services, including passport photos and expedited passport renewals — so you’re sure to find a location close to you. Given that holiday travel season has become increasingly more crowded (and undeniably more expensive) year over year, stopping at Staples for this service kind of seems like a no-brainer.



A rep for Staples told Apartment Therapy that 99% of travelers spend less than 10 minutes in security lines with TSA PreCheck, but less than 5% of Americans actually have it. So get a leg up on fellow passengers ASAP and have one less worry during the hustle and bustle ahead in the coming months.