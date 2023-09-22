Here Are the Best and Worst Days for Thanksgiving Travel

Sometimes it can be difficult to plan around vacation time, annual days off, and an adequate amount of time with your loved ones during Thanksgiving, but the worst days for travel that week are usually November 22 and November 26. Traveling right before or after the back-to-back Thanksgiving and Black Friday might not be the best price for your wallet (not to mention the abundance of travelers), so try flying as far in advance as you can.



November 19 to November 21 and Thanksgiving Day (November 23) are the recommended days for departure, and Black Friday (November 24), November 27, and November 28 may be your best bet for returning back home. Sacrificing a little bit of time at the dinner table may be a stress-free move that you won’t regret.



