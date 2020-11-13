Steve from “Blue’s Clues” Is Selling His Williamsburg Home—and It Has a Dreamy Courtyard
Steve Burns, the original striped-polo-wearing host of the beloved kids’ TV program “Blue’s Clues,” is selling his Williamsburg home for $3.35 million—and you bet it’s filled with clues. Thoughtful reuse of materials throughout the blue building at 19 Powers Street ties it back to its former life as a garage.
For more content like this follow
Indeed, before it was converted into a luxe New York City residence that’s been featured in New York magazine, the industrial space was a garage and wood shop. A striking wood covering on the home’s eastern wall was milled from the roof joists of the original structure, and the brick wall beautifully draped with ivy was a part of the original garage. Outside, the ironwood deck was crafted with salvaged Coney Island boardwalk material.
Of course, if you grew up watching “Blue’s Clues”—or, like me, babysat for a kid who loved “Blue’s Clues” so darn much that you bought a green-striped polo to wear on the job—you’re probably curious if the home looks anything like Steve’s cartoon home. It doesn’t. Sadly, there is no oversized red “Thinking Chair” that he plops down in after a long day. But the guy clearly has good taste. Plus, the home is staged with some splashes of blue, and the exterior is a beautiful lapis blue.
A surprise in this two bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home is its abundance of outdoor space. A Nanawall glass system blurs the lines between indoor and outdoor living spaces, a coveted amenity as folks spend more time at home these days. The two-story residence measures 2,180 square feet, and offers a spacious and secluded courtyard with artificial turf, as well as upper northern and southern roof terraces. The main-level bathroom takes a page from hotel spas and features a sunken soaking tub.
So, where’s Burns going next?
“I’ve lived mostly upstate in the Western Catskills area for four years. I’ve been writing, directing, and producing for the reboot of ‘Blue’s Clues and You’, and writing music for television, including the theme song for ‘Young Sheldon,’” he says. “I have my eye on the West Village and Greenpoint for a small footprint to hold onto in the city.”
To whoever snaps up this property, I hope you sing the “Mail Song” every time a letter arrives. (In retrospect, Steve’s snappy mail jingle—with the line “here’s the mail, it never fails”—is just the pick-me-up anthem our embattled USPS needs right now).