Steve from “Blue’s Clues” Is Selling His Williamsburg Home—and It Has a Dreamy Courtyard

Of course, if you grew up watching “Blue’s Clues”—or, like me, babysat for a kid who loved “Blue’s Clues” so darn much that you bought a green-striped polo to wear on the job—you’re probably curious if the home looks anything like Steve’s cartoon home. It doesn’t. Sadly, there is no oversized red “Thinking Chair” that he plops down in after a long day. But the guy clearly has good taste. Plus, the home is staged with some splashes of blue, and the exterior is a beautiful lapis blue.