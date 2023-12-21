This Washable Electric Sherpa Blanket Has an Ingenious Bonus Feature to Keep You Extra Cozy

“Just got this for my birthday! Love it! Super, super soft. The heat is very nice and warm.. even on the lowest. I know I will be using this 3 seasons of the year because I run cold like a lizard. You will not regret this purchase. I wish it weren’t $10 extra to get the green check. That’s my only complaint. I would have settled for the leopard print or got something else entirely, but since it’s for my bday, I splurged for the color I wanted.” — Luckybunny

“This is my favorite blanket in the house. We just moved to a colder area, and I use this every single day as I wait for the sun to make an appearance. It’s soft and lovely and is pretty warm on the low settings. I should note that if you have dry skin, you may not appreciate the texture. My husband, for example, hates it.” — Maddison

“This blanket is SOOOOOO SOFT! It’s so soft I don’t know if you would want to give it as a gift. You might want to keep it because you will FALL IN LOVE with it. Please buy this! You will NOT be disappointed! There are three settings, and the pockets are huge, so your feet fit right in the slots. WORTH EVERY PENNY!” — Ijustwannadance