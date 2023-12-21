This Washable Electric Sherpa Blanket Has an Ingenious Bonus Feature to Keep You Extra Cozy
Exciting news: we’ve officially reached winter’s solstice, marking the beginning of longer days ahead! While optimism sets in, let’s be realistic — it takes time for those extended daylight hours to truly kick in. In the meantime, why not embrace the charm of short days and chilly nights from the comfort of your couch? Having a reliable go-to blanket becomes crucial during this hibernation-like period. While standard blankets are excellent, if you’re someone who tends to feel the cold (just like me), heated blankets take coziness to the next level.
Forget the misconception that all heated blankets are frumpy and unattractive. Take, for example, the Sunbeam-Printed Electric Blanket (available on Amazon!) — it’s anything but ordinary. Featuring an adorable checkered pattern, a snug sherpa fabric, and thoughtful foot pockets for extra warmth, this blanket is a winter dream. It’s not just functional; it’s a stylish addition to your home, ready to be delivered to your doorstep.
What Is the Sunbeam Printed Royal Sherpa Electric Blanket?
Boasting an easy-to-use design, this electric throw features a simple push-button controller with LED indicator lights for effortless customization across its four heat settings: warm, low, medium, and high. With a 4-hour auto shut-off timer, you can relax in peace, knowing it prioritizes safety. Crafted from 100% high-quality polyester, the royal sherpa fabric provides luxurious warmth, complemented by a built-in foot pocket for ultimate coziness. The modern sage checkboard pattern adds a stylish touch, making it a versatile accessory for any décor. Sized at 50 inches x 60 inches, it’s perfect for solo relaxation on your couch, bed, or favorite chair. Plus, it’s machine washable for easy maintenance. With trusted Sunbeam quality, each throw comes with advanced safety features, ETL certification, and a reassuring 5-year limited warranty.
What Amazon Reviewers Are Saying
Rating: 4.5/5
“Just got this for my birthday! Love it! Super, super soft. The heat is very nice and warm.. even on the lowest. I know I will be using this 3 seasons of the year because I run cold like a lizard. You will not regret this purchase. I wish it weren’t $10 extra to get the green check. That’s my only complaint. I would have settled for the leopard print or got something else entirely, but since it’s for my bday, I splurged for the color I wanted.” — Luckybunny
“This is my favorite blanket in the house. We just moved to a colder area, and I use this every single day as I wait for the sun to make an appearance. It’s soft and lovely and is pretty warm on the low settings. I should note that if you have dry skin, you may not appreciate the texture. My husband, for example, hates it.” — Maddison
“This blanket is SOOOOOO SOFT! It’s so soft I don’t know if you would want to give it as a gift. You might want to keep it because you will FALL IN LOVE with it. Please buy this! You will NOT be disappointed! There are three settings, and the pockets are huge, so your feet fit right in the slots. WORTH EVERY PENNY!” — Ijustwannadance
At just $72.84, the Sunbeam Electric Blanket is not only cozy but also adds a stylish touch to your couch. No need to worry about your roommate lowering the heat this winter; this blanket has you covered with warmth and a sleek design. It’s a practical and affordable choice for staying comfortable and upgrading your living space. Get ready to tackle the cold with both comfort and style!
Buy: Sunbeam Printed Royal Sherpa Electric Blanket, $72.84