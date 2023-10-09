Newsletters
Projects & Improvements
DIY
News

The “Sunset Ombré” Front Door Paint Trend Is Taking Over TikTok

Arielle Tschinkel
Arielle Tschinkel
Arielle Tschinkel is a freelance pop culture and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared on Shape.com, WomansWorld.com, FirstforWomen.com, Insider, HelloGiggles, and more. She loves all things Disney and is making her way to every park around the world, and is a die-hard Britney Spears fan for life. She's also obsessed with her Bernedoodle, Bruce Wayne.
Follow
published about 9 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Evelyn Paris on Unsplash

Switching up your front door color is a relatively easy, affordable, and fun way to infuse some personality into your home without making any drastic changes. And while plenty of hues are popular these days (looking at you, lilac), why limit your creativity to just one color? Why not choose three instead?

TikTokers are making the case for giving their front doors a sunset ombré vibe, and it’s the most unexpected way to brighten up your entryway … and, of course, add major curb appeal. TikTok user @roadjesstravels recently shared a behind-the-scenes clip of her brand-new sunset ombré front door, and it’ll have you heading to the store to snag paint swatches in no time.

The 35-year-old’s door had already been painted a vibrant pink hue, so she stepped it up to give it a sunset-inspired transformation for no real reason other than she simply wanted to. She began by taking it back to white; painting over it with yellow at the top, orange in the middle, and pink towards the bottom; and then blending it together to score that ombré feel. She removed the indoor floral decals on the door’s glass, and replaced it with rainbow window film ($9) for a kaleidoscopic effect, showing off the end result to much fanfare from commenters, who love her “happy” sunset front door.

In the caption of her post, she joked, “My therapist said I need to ‘feel my feelings’ but I would rather paint over them instead.”

Jess was no doubt inspired by maximalism enthusiast Manda Hansen (aka @mandacreatespretty), who has been painting every door in her house with ample color and personality. Hansen shared how she took her front door from classic navy blue to stylish sunset ombré using a trio of Behr paint colors: Smiley Face, Sizzling Sunset, and Guava Jelly. She started by painting each hue where she wanted it before using a dry roller to blend each shade into an ombré fade. “It’s that simple to have a door this cute,” she quipped.

How-To Toolkits