The “Sunset Ombré” Front Door Paint Trend Is Taking Over TikTok
Switching up your front door color is a relatively easy, affordable, and fun way to infuse some personality into your home without making any drastic changes. And while plenty of hues are popular these days (looking at you, lilac), why limit your creativity to just one color? Why not choose three instead?
TikTokers are making the case for giving their front doors a sunset ombré vibe, and it’s the most unexpected way to brighten up your entryway … and, of course, add major curb appeal. TikTok user @roadjesstravels recently shared a behind-the-scenes clip of her brand-new sunset ombré front door, and it’ll have you heading to the store to snag paint swatches in no time.
The 35-year-old’s door had already been painted a vibrant pink hue, so she stepped it up to give it a sunset-inspired transformation for no real reason other than she simply wanted to. She began by taking it back to white; painting over it with yellow at the top, orange in the middle, and pink towards the bottom; and then blending it together to score that ombré feel. She removed the indoor floral decals on the door’s glass, and replaced it with rainbow window film ($9) for a kaleidoscopic effect, showing off the end result to much fanfare from commenters, who love her “happy” sunset front door.
In the caption of her post, she joked, “My therapist said I need to ‘feel my feelings’ but I would rather paint over them instead.”
Jess was no doubt inspired by maximalism enthusiast Manda Hansen (aka @mandacreatespretty), who has been painting every door in her house with ample color and personality. Hansen shared how she took her front door from classic navy blue to stylish sunset ombré using a trio of Behr paint colors: Smiley Face, Sizzling Sunset, and Guava Jelly. She started by painting each hue where she wanted it before using a dry roller to blend each shade into an ombré fade. “It’s that simple to have a door this cute,” she quipped.