I’m Ditching My Reusable Grocery Bags for This Practical Alternative

I might not have a lot of room in my New York City apartment, but I sure do have a lot of reusable bags. At this point, I have multiple shopping bags full of other bags in all sorts of sizes, and half of them aren’t even that great for grocery shopping. I started to think that it might be time to rethink my grocery transportation method — and, as it turns out, finding that better method may be as simple as looking in the laundry room.