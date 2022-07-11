She said that she loved cleaning the house because it gave her a chance to visit with all of her things. It took her years to track down, source, and arrange all the treasures in her bungalow, and to get them organized just so. Some of those pieces really made her heart sing — like the crystal champagne glasses she brought back from Poland — and others were silly but captured her personality perfectly like the kitschy curio case hung on the wall. Dusting was a way to revisit all those things, since she didn’t necessarily zone in on each and every knick-knack and accent during her daily routine. It was a way to lovingly take care of them, and think about how lucky she was to find them.