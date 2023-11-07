This Swiss Miss Candle Looks and Smells Like a Mug of Hot Cocoa
Nothing says winter quite like curling up with a cup of hot chocolate. Now, you can bring the sweet scent of that signature seasonal drink to your home thanks to a new collaboration between Swiss Miss Hot Chocolate and home fragrance company Candier (who you might remember as the team behind last year’s viral pickle candle). Together, the two brands have created a limited-edition hot chocolate-themed candle that seems destined to be a holiday hit.
“This playful candle looks and smells just like a mug of Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa,” Audrey Ingersoll, Vice President, and General Manager of Sweet Treats at Conagra Brands, said in a press release. “The warm aroma evokes the original rich and chocolatey flavors of our classic cocoa that you first fell in love with.”
Indeed, the Swiss Miss Candier candle comes in a classic festive red mug, bearing a near-perfect resemblance to the original hot chocolate complete with “mini marshmallows” at the top (which are wax). The candle’s scent includes notes of chocolate, vanilla, hazelnut, sugar, and praline. Although it’ll set you back $36, you’ll get plenty of bang for your buck thanks to its 60+ hour burn time.
In a statement, Candier founder Krysten Kauder described the Swiss Miss Candier Candle as “another super fun candle collab.”
“Each one is blended and hand-poured by our amazing USA-based candle makers,” Kauder added. “We use our all-natural soy blend to keep the colors vibrant and the scent bold and long-lasting.”
You can grab your own Swiss Miss candle for a stocking stuffer or your own personal enjoyment while supplies last.
Buy: Swiss Miss Candle, $36