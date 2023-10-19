This Ingenious Device Turns Your Light Switch on from Anywhere in the Room (and It’s on Sale!)

“I love that it’s affordable, easy to setup and has a very user friendly app. I use it to control my room’s light switch which is kind of at one end of the room so inconvenient to operate especially at night. Genuinely recommend the product to anyone looking for a smart switch control.” – Antony

“It can turn almost anything smart. Well worth the price in my opinion and they are really durable. I have one that I have put through the ringer with different methods of mounting using glues, super tapes, clamps etc and still it’s little arm comes out every time so they last.” – Superdeleted

“It’s so easy to install with the included command strips. I love that it comes with an extra strip so that when I move, I’ll be able to reinstall it at my new home. It was easy to download the app and pair it with your phone, and I had it set up and ready to use within 5 minutes. The app interface is so simple.” – Marisa