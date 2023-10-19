This Ingenious Device Turns Your Light Switch on from Anywhere in the Room (and It’s on Sale!)
There are plenty of gadgets out there that, at first glance, seem like they’re unnecessary. There are some, though, that you might not think you need, but once you decide to take a chance on them, you’ll never know how you lived without them. Sure, you can cut your wrapping paper unevenly with scissors all winter long, but why do that when you can use a $12 gift wrap cutter instead? You might be able to peel the shell of a hard-boiled egg by hand, but why do that when you can avoid the hassle and get better results with an egg peeler?
There are countless more examples out there, but you get the gist. We’ll always advocate for an affordable find that’ll make your life easier at home, and we just came across another game-changing tool that’ll improve every room in your house: the SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher. It can turn any switch or button on and off via your phone or voice control device, and it has transformed the homes of over 15,000 shoppers — if their five-star reviews are any indication. Read on for why the $22 SwitchBot is the item you never knew you needed.
What is the SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher?
It happens to the best of us: You’re lounging on your bed, thinking you won’t go to sleep yet, but exhaustion starts to hit you. But, since you weren’t planning on drifting off, the lights are still glaring, and you have to make the dreaded shuffle across the room to turn them off. With the SwitchBot, though, you can be anywhere in the house and shut off the overhead lights — all with the press of a button on your phone.
How it works is that you use the included adhesive to install it next to a switch or button — it works on everything from the light switch to the coffee maker — and then set it up in the SwitchBot app, which connects to the device with Bluetooth. From there, you can schedule it to flip the switch or press the button with the timer function — it could even work as an alarm — and it can turn off any device you accidentally left on before heading out for the day. If you add the SwitchBot Hub to your purchase, too, you can control it with Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant. Talk about convenience!
What Amazon Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.1/5
“I love that it’s affordable, easy to setup and has a very user friendly app. I use it to control my room’s light switch which is kind of at one end of the room so inconvenient to operate especially at night. Genuinely recommend the product to anyone looking for a smart switch control.” – Antony
“It can turn almost anything smart. Well worth the price in my opinion and they are really durable. I have one that I have put through the ringer with different methods of mounting using glues, super tapes, clamps etc and still it’s little arm comes out every time so they last.” – Superdeleted
“It’s so easy to install with the included command strips. I love that it comes with an extra strip so that when I move, I’ll be able to reinstall it at my new home. It was easy to download the app and pair it with your phone, and I had it set up and ready to use within 5 minutes. The app interface is so simple.” – Marisa
For a little over $20, you’ll make your home way smarter with this ingenious gadget — and once you try the SwitchBot in one room, we have no doubt you’ll want to add one to every light switch and machine in your space. Once you get one, you’ll never go back!
Buy: SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher, $22.91 (normally $29)