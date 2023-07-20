This TikToker DIYed a Tabletop Fire Pit That Also Repels Mosquitoes
If you’ve seen and fallen in love with those gorgeous tabletop fire pits all over Instagram, then you’ve likely also seen and fallen out of love with the prices attached to them. Before you spend your money, check out this easy DIY project — according to TikTok, you can actually make your own tabletop fire pit with just a few items you can buy at your local hardware store.
First, you’ll need a ceramic pot large enough to fit at least one tiki torch fuel container. The larger the pot, the more fuel containers you can place in it — just don’t go overboard, or you might have a fire hazard on your hands.
Then you’ll need to pick up some sand and some gravel, as well as oil for your tiki torch.
Fill the pot with sand and set your fuel containers into the sand — using sand here is important because it will ensure your torches won’t move around and cause the oil to leak.
Then, you can fill your canisters up with fuel and pop the tops on. Cover the sand with the gravel, and you’re ready to light. And because you’re using mosquito-repelling citronella oil, you’ll be making your space bug-free along with adding ambiance.
This TikToker decided to cover up the torch lids with gravel to give the fire pit a cleaner look, but you can keep the lids out for easy extinguishing. You can also use a candle snuffer when it’s time to put out the flame.
And make sure you keep the fire pit on a heat-safe surface like metal to avoid potentially shattering a glass tabletop.
This project costs under $50 depending on the scale of the fire pit you’re creating, making it much more affordable than the tabletop fire pits available online. And how fun is it telling your guests that, yeah, you made that!