Tan France’s New Show Is All About Designing His Dream House

Although fans will have to wait for more news about Home at Last and its official release date, France did share some juicy details about his new home in a recent People interview, in which he described his design style as “bougie grandma.”



“I like something that feels a little maximalist, a lot of floral,” he told People. “I love something that feels aged, not super brand-new.”



One room that you can expect to see a lot of? The living room, which France says “sets the tone for what your life will be like in that home.”