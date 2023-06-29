Tan France’s New Show Is All About Designing His Dream House
Queer Eye star Tan France is creating his dream home, and he’s inviting viewers to follow along every step of the way.
Back in 2021, the TV personality bought a plot of land for his future home. And as he recently announced, he’s documenting the entire house-building and decorating process for an upcoming show. Titled Home at Last, the Condé Nast-exclusive series is being made in collaboration with two of the brand’s publications: Vogue and Architectural Digest.
Although fans will have to wait for more news about Home at Last and its official release date, France did share some juicy details about his new home in a recent People interview, in which he described his design style as “bougie grandma.”
“I like something that feels a little maximalist, a lot of floral,” he told People. “I love something that feels aged, not super brand-new.”
One room that you can expect to see a lot of? The living room, which France says “sets the tone for what your life will be like in that home.”
Of course, the home will also incorporate spaces designed with France and his husband Rob’s two sons in mind: 2-year-old Ismail and newborn Isaac. These will include a playroom and a crib with a six-inch-high baseboard for both boys, respectively.
Although Bobby Berk is the official interior design expert on Queer Eye and France tends to focus on fashion, he’s been getting more and more involved in the design world himself in recent months. Earlier this month, France launched a limited-edition kitchen collection with Caraway Home, featuring cookware sets in chic shades of blush, moss, and cremé.
Just a few days ago, he also curated a collection with the popular online design marketplace 1stdibs available through June 30, which includes everything from vintage Italian armchairs to Gucci leather pants.