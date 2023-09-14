TikTok Is Obsessed with Target’s Spooky Halloween Aquarium
Over the years, Target has delivered the goods when it comes to creative Halloween decor. From a tentacle candelabra to animal skeleton ornaments, the retailer has become the store to beat when it comes to out-of-the-box spooky-season goods. Their latest hit oddity? A spooky light-up aquarium.
TikTok content creator Luna (@Themoonlitnook) shared the find in a recent viral TikTok video, which shows off the aquarium in action. Once you push a button at the base of the aquarium bowl, several skeleton fish begin bobbing around a tiny aquarium graveyard lit by a string of colorful lights, where a glowing-eyed skull also lies. To give you the full aquarium feel, it also emits bubbly sounds!
“I love[d] this when I saw it last year & I still love it this year!” Luna captioned the video.
Clearly, plenty of other shoppers were also taken with this unconventional decoration. Since Luna shared her TikTok on August 6, the video has received over 74,000 likes and 685,000 views.
“I have it and love it!” one TikToker wrote. “It’s a year-round decoration in our house.”
“Now I can have fish without worrying about my cats hurting them,” another commenter joked.
Unlike Target’s Bullseye’s Playground (née Dollar Spot) finds, you won’t have to rely on luck and check your local store for product availability — you can also find the spooky aquarium on Target’s website. Officially named Animated Fishbowl Halloween Decorative Prop, the decoration was created by Target’s in-house Halloween brand Hyde & EEK! Boutique and retails for $35 apiece.
Luna also shared a skull-shaped globe filled with colorful lights and glitter, which retails for just $15.
Buy: Hyde & EEK! Boutique Animated Fishbowl, $35