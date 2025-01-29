This Vintage-Inspired Find Looks 10x the Price (It’s So Fancy!)
There’s just something about beaded glass cups that can make any beverage — even plain old tap water — feel so much more fancy. Often found at high-end home decor stores, these vintage-style glasses usually come in loads of fun colors and feature antique-inspired glass bead detailing. Luckily, Target just rolled out a new collection of beaded glassware that you can add to your collection of affordable fancy glassware for just $6 a glass.
“These new vintage beaded glass tumblers are GORGEOUS!” the creator behind the Target Gems (@targetgems) Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “They’re only $6 and look a lot pricier!”
Available in stunning colors like emerald green, blush pink, smoky blue, clear, and several iridescent options, you can pick up these glasses in either a 13-ounce highball size or a 10-ounce juice glass size.
“Love the clear glass with the gold rim!!” one person commented on the Target Gems post.
These same glasses usually cost around $8 to $10 at other stores like World Market, Crate & Barrel, and Quince. So rather than shell out $60 for a set of six glasses, you can invest just $36 for an entire set.
“These are more gorgeous in real life than in pictures!” one Target reviewer wrote. “Really good weight and quality. I confirmed with Target that they are lead-free, and then replaced all our old glasses with these. We got the clear iridescent, but all the colors are great.”
These glasses are available both online and in Target stores, so you can check out all the beautiful colors in person before you buy. Whether you’re serving water or cocktails, your beverages will have never tasted better than they do when sipped out of such stylish glasses (trust me!).