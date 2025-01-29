This Vintage-Inspired Find Looks 10x the Price (It’s So Fancy!)

There’s just something about beaded glass cups that can make any beverage — even plain old tap water — feel so much more fancy. Often found at high-end home decor stores, these vintage-style glasses usually come in loads of fun colors and feature antique-inspired glass bead detailing. Luckily, Target just rolled out a new collection of beaded glassware that you can add to your collection of affordable fancy glassware for just $6 a glass.