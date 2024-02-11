Target’s “Gorgeous” $2.50 Mug Is the Best Thing to Happen to Your Coffee
If you enjoy a hot beverage every day, you know that the mug is all part of the experience. The way it looks, the size of it, and the way it feels in your hand can really make or break a morning cup of joe, and if you’re tired of putting up with mugs that just aren’t cutting it, then you need to run to Target’s dollar section right now. The store has sets of glass mugs with beaded glass handles in the Bullseye Playground for just $5 each (that’s $2.50 a mug, people) and they’re absolutely going to become your new go-to vessel of choice.
“Another ‘dollar spot’ find coming your way,” Liz from the Target Over Everything Instagram account wrote in a recent caption.
It looks like there are three sets available — one with two clear glass mugs, a set of green (one lighter than the other), and a set with one coral-colored mug and one blue mug. “How cute are the little handles?” Liz wrote over the video she took.
“Omg they’re gorgeous!!” one person commented on Liz’s post. Another said, “Oh wow!! Can’t believe they are dollar spot!”
Because they’re in the Bullseye Playground section, these glass mug sets aren’t available on Target’s website. But there’s an almost-identical mug for sale on Amazon that has the same beaded handle and gorgeous coloring. They’re from the brand HolaJia, and right now you can apply an 8% off coupon when you purchase them for $14.99.
The mug comes in the above Smokey Gray color, as well as an iridescent clear glass, and the handle is actually ergonomically designed so it feels great in your hand. And reviewers are loving just how beautiful the design is.
“Listen, if you’re questioning whether or not to buy this mug, stop! BUY IT! Put it in the cart!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “This mug/cup is a piece of art! Very well made, thick glass. Nice and heavy! I loved it right out the box, so much so that I immediately ordered another. The photo doesn’t do it justice.”
Head to your Target dollar spot to see if the set of glass mugs is in stock so you can make your morning coffee or tea time an even better experience than it already is.