Each candle offers six hours of burn time and is unscented, making them perfect for a dinner party centerpiece. They’re red candles that have been dipped in black wax, which creates that stunning “bleeding” effect when they start to burn. Simple, yet spooky.



Target has a bunch of Halloween candles for sale right now, as Jessica shared in her video, so you can take yourself on a little candle shopping spree (and save while you spend with that BOGO deal). Pair these tapers with that black skull or the mystical spellbook to create the creepiest display on your mantel or dining room table. Your guests may be so spooked they won’t come back!