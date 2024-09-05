Target Has Delightfully Creepy “Bleeding” Candles for Halloween (for Just $10!)
There’s an eerie feeling in the air … Halloween must be right around the corner! And to celebrate the spookiest season of the year, Target has released a set of taper candles that look like they’re bleeding as they burn. They’re delightfully creepy and, yes, kind of gross, but in the best way possible.
“Here’s part two of my Target candle haul!” Jessica from the Target Junkie Instagram account wrote in a recent video caption. “I’m really impressed with the Halloween candle collection this year! Don’t forget, these are BOGO 50 percent off at Target.”
“The candles are creepy, I love it!” one person commented on Jessica’s post. Another person said, “Love the blood wax candle!! Sooo cool.”
And someone else added, “Omg I’m obsessed!! So perfect for a Halloween party!”
The “bleeding” taper candles come in a set of six and you can score them for just $10 at Target right now. They’re also available online, but they only ship with $35 or more orders, so add them to your next big online shop to make sure you score them while they’re still in stock.
Each candle offers six hours of burn time and is unscented, making them perfect for a dinner party centerpiece. They’re red candles that have been dipped in black wax, which creates that stunning “bleeding” effect when they start to burn. Simple, yet spooky.
Target has a bunch of Halloween candles for sale right now, as Jessica shared in her video, so you can take yourself on a little candle shopping spree (and save while you spend with that BOGO deal). Pair these tapers with that black skull or the mystical spellbook to create the creepiest display on your mantel or dining room table. Your guests may be so spooked they won’t come back!