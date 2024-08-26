The Adorable $5 Halloween Ghost Jar I’m Buying at Target ASAP (Before It Sells Out!)
If you ask me, it’s never too early to start preparing and decorating for Halloween. Major retailers like Target seem to agree with me, because many are already lining shelves with eye-catching Halloween decor for shoppers to buy to get in the (spooky) spirit. If you’re feeling ready to trade your summer florals for fall Frankensteins, check out Target’s Bullseye’s Playground section immediately.
Instagram creator @targetiseverything showed off the find in a recent video post shared on August 14, writing, “Just spotted NEW Halloween finds at the #bullseyesplayground 👻💕. So cute for your pink Halloween theme decor this year! Make sure to check your Target for these spooky items!”
In her video @targetiseverything shows off several new Halloween-themed pieces like a sparkly purple pumpkin, a “pastelween” cauldron, Frankenstein-shaped pastel jars, and a disco spider. But in my humble opinion, the standout item is the ghost jar, which features a cheerful and adorably smiley ghost top and bottom set.
Even after Halloween season ends, this little ghostie is cute enough to keep on your desk or countertop year-round!
Judging from the comments on @targetiseverything’s recent post, other shoppers seem equally taken with the ceramic find.
“Love the ghost!!” one Instagram user wrote.
“Omg 😱,” another commenter said. “I need this for all my candy corn!”
Until recently, Bullseye’s Playground products were in-store exclusives, so shoppers had to rush to their local Target store in hopes of finding an item before it flew off shelves entirely. Luckily, that’s no longer the case. In June, Target finally reintroduced Bullseye’s Playground online shopping. It mostly mirrors the online finds you’d see in stores, and offers online shoppers a mix of evergreen and seasonal items ranging from $1 to $5 to buy.
Although you can’t get the Target $5 ghost jar online, you can shop similar Halloween jars from Amazon.
It’s $20 more expensive than the Target find, but for $25, you’ll get two canisters (vs. one) and they’re both notably bigger than what you’d get from Target, making them perfect for stashing Halloween candy. These canisters are just as cute, too.
Buy: Strawberry Street Ghost Canister Set, $25