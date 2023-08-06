Michaels Just Launched a “Pastelween” Halloween Collection

With sites like TikTok and Pinterest fostering the rise of niche, well-defined home decor aesthetics, more and more brands are incorporating these trends into their seasonal decor. While some aesthetics — such as dark academia and goblincore — are already perfectly suited for the upcoming spooky season, pastel enthusiasts will find plenty to love in this year’s Halloween collections.



Five Below’s pastel ceramic ghosts and HomeGoods’ pink ghost sherpa pillows and blankets have already gone viral, but Michaels’ new “Pastelween” collection could soon give these viral finds a run for their money.



The brand recently unveiled its 2023 Halloween collections, including the “Sweet & Spooky” line, which launches in stores and online on August 18. Rest assured, Barbiecore hues aren’t just for summer!