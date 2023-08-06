Michaels Just Launched a “Pastelween” Halloween Collection
With sites like TikTok and Pinterest fostering the rise of niche, well-defined home decor aesthetics, more and more brands are incorporating these trends into their seasonal decor. While some aesthetics — such as dark academia and goblincore — are already perfectly suited for the upcoming spooky season, pastel enthusiasts will find plenty to love in this year’s Halloween collections.
Five Below’s pastel ceramic ghosts and HomeGoods’ pink ghost sherpa pillows and blankets have already gone viral, but Michaels’ new “Pastelween” collection could soon give these viral finds a run for their money.
The brand recently unveiled its 2023 Halloween collections, including the “Sweet & Spooky” line, which launches in stores and online on August 18. Rest assured, Barbiecore hues aren’t just for summer!
“It’s the year of #pastelween!” the collection’s official description reads. “Faux pumpkins, skulls, and even witches’ shoes get the on-trend treatment with hues of lavender and blush to sweeten your Halloween.”
The products range in price from $5.99 7” Assorted Wall Coffin Tags and Assorted 4” Halloween Clay Hanging Wall Ornaments to the $39.99 I Put A Spell on You Bookshelf Wall Sign.
If you’re itching to get your hands on some spooky gear before “Sweet & Spooky” drops later this month, you’re in luck, because Michaels’ two other 2023 Halloween collections are available now. Designed for all-around Halloween enthusiasts, the “Wicked Garden” collection is described as a “romantic and gothic decor” line that “leans into the trend of decorating and creating with elements of nature.”
Meanwhile, the “Witches’ Lair” collection promises to “add paranormal flair to the #darkacademia trend,” featuring witchy mainstays like crystal balls, Edgar Allan Poe-inspired ravens, and palmistry hands.
The full Michaels Halloween line will be available on August 18. In the meantime, you can preview the brand’s themed Halloween collections here.