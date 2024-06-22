Target Just Announced a Major Change to Its Online Store, and Shoppers Are Cheering

News of Bullseye’s Playground online shopping comes less than a month after Target announced it was cutting prices on 5,000 household essentials this summer in a large-scale effort to “collectively save consumers millions of dollars.”



If you’re ready to start shopping, you can head to Target’s website and create an account (if you haven’t already). Once Target announces that items in Bullseye’s Playground are available for shipping, you’ll be among the first to order your favorite Bullseye’s Playground additions, which you can either pick up curbside at your local Target or schedule for home delivery.