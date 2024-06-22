Target Just Announced a Major Change to Its Online Store, and Shoppers Are Cheering
If you’ve ever scoured the Bullseye’s Playground section at your local Target stores hoping to find cute, low-cost viral TikTok items, you’re not alone. And while Bullseye’s Playground is beloved for affordable and adorable finds, shoppers have been limited to stocking up on only what they find in stores. Thankfully, Target is changing that. According to the retailer, snagging deals from the sale section just got easier, thanks to the reintroduction of Bullseye’s Playground online shopping.
Although Target previously sold Bullseye’s Playground items online, the section became an in-person exclusive for quite some time. But all of that is changing — this reintroduced section of the Target store is now shoppable online, with more than 140 products (all of which retail for $5 or less).
The Instagram account @Targetiseverything was one of the first to post the news, writing: “So good not to share🎯 The #bullseyesplayground is back online at Target.com! Most things are not available to ship just yet but I’m glad to see this section back on the website!”
A few commenters shared that they’re “so excited” that Bullseye’s Playground is back and others added that the news is “awesome.” Many more added that they can’t wait to see shipping return to the Playground section.
Target’s current Bullseye’s Playground section features a mix of evergreen and seasonal home items. You can toggle between storage, school supplies, toys, kitchen and gadgets, home decor, computer and desk supplies, beauty, and $1, $3, and $5 sections to find exactly what you’re looking for.
News of Bullseye’s Playground online shopping comes less than a month after Target announced it was cutting prices on 5,000 household essentials this summer in a large-scale effort to “collectively save consumers millions of dollars.”
If you’re ready to start shopping, you can head to Target’s website and create an account (if you haven’t already). Once Target announces that items in Bullseye’s Playground are available for shipping, you’ll be among the first to order your favorite Bullseye’s Playground additions, which you can either pick up curbside at your local Target or schedule for home delivery.