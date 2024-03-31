People Are Buying Target’s Gorgeous $5 Organizing Gem in All 3 Colors
Shoppers love Target because it’s easy to find clever storage hacks and solutions at extremely affordable prices — especially when it comes to the Bullseye’s Playground. Known recently for its adorable selection of organizing and decluttering products — like these gorgeous glass storage containers and this $1 organizer snack box — the Bullseye’s Playground’s latest under-$10 find will be your next must-buy.
Target brought back its stunning iridescent glass trinket boxes in three new colorways for 2024, with an all-new studded design too. Because they’re only available in stores at Target’s Bullseye’s Playground section, you’ll need to head to yours ASAP if you have any hope of finding one (or all three!). Sold in iridescent peach, lavender, and clear glass, the oval-shaped glass trinket boxes are $5 each, and have already attracted tons of attention.
Liz of the Target Over Everything Instagram account first posted about the trinket boxes on March 11, and a commenter wrote: “Omg!!!!! They’re even better this year 😍” with others chiming in to add that these new colors are “gorgeous!” and even “prettier in person.”
Commenters on the post have left tons of suggestions on ways to use the boxes. One commenter said they use the trinket box on their nightstand to store all their remotes, while another said they use it in the bathroom to store things like cotton balls. Others added that these boxes are a cute way to stash candy; hold extra hair-ties; store little things like rings, bracelets, and earrings; or use in the kitchen as a decorative way to sort and store teabags.
If you strike out at Target and aren’t able to find the boxes in your Bullseye’s Playground, CB2 is selling a stunning glass jewelry card holder that, according to its site, “holds spare change, jewelry, cotton balls, office supplies, business cards,” and much more. Although it’s more expensive (at $25) and isn’t sold in colors similar to Target’s trinket dishes (it’s only sold in glass with brass accents), CB2 shoppers love it for it being the “perfect little piece.”
No matter what you use them for (or where you grab yours), you can’t go wrong picking up one (or two … or a few) of these gorgeous glass trinket boxes; you’ll find endless ways to use and reuse them.