This $1 Target Kitchen Find Is an Unexpected Organizing Superhero
Whether I’m there to pick up a 12-pack of Diet Coke or to restock on household essentials like laundry detergent, the first place I stop any time I visit Target is the Bullseye’s Playground section. The small area at the front of the store is full of a rotating selection of goodies that includes everything from seasonal decor to organizing products and so much more.
In January I grabbed a few of these adorable glass bubble cups (which I’m using as vases for tiny spring floral arrangements). This month, though, something totally different caught my eye: plastic “snack boxes” priced at just $1, which I spotted on Instagram in a post from @ohtargetbullseyespot.
I work from home and I don’t have kids, so I don’t have a lot of need for compartmentalized snack boxes. You know what I do have a need for, though? A way to corral all my DIY odds and ends like extra screws, washers, nuts, picture hanging hooks, and all the other tiny things that usually settle at the bottom of my toolbox. And these snack boxes look like the perfect way to keep those in check.
Commenters on the post have the same thought I do, with @the_bargainsisters noting that “Those would be perfect for so many things!” Aside from DIY bric-a-brac, I could see myself using these containers to store small desk items like paper clips, rubber bands, binder clips, and loose stamps — all of which I need a spot for, but none of which I have enough of to fill a dedicated container.
A word of caution: One commenter notes that the clasp on these boxes is not super strong, so check the open and close functionality before purchasing and keep it horizontal for use.
Like all Bullseye’s Playground offerings, these snack boxes aren’t available online, so you’ll have to hit up your local Target to see if they’re in store. If your Target is sold out (or you’re unable to make it in person), you can find similar segmented snack boxes on Amazon that will do the trick, too. Grab a box or two from Target (or a set from Amazon) and keep all your bitsies organized once and for all!