This Target Hack Immediately Triples Your Closet Storage (It Costs Less Than IKEA)
Is your closet storage space slowly running out? Maybe that single clothing rod and shelf just isn’t cutting it anymore as your collection of clothes, shoes, and bags grows. Well there’s never a bad time for an upgrade, and if you need one, it’s time to take a trip to Target.
There’s a closet hack that’s going viral because people have figured out how to get custom shelving using a $40 bookshelf from the department store.
“I tried the viral Target bookshelf closet hack,” one of the creators behind Pretty Providence Blog (@prettyprovidenceblog) said in a recent video. “After I assembled the bookshelves, I put them in the closet and decided where I wanted to put them. My closet only fit two shelves.”
She then grabbed a few closet rods from the hardware store and assembled them inside the bookshelf structure, then arranged the included bookshelf shelves where they made the most sense for her and her needs.
“This thing really came together,” she said. “[My closet] actually fits way more stuff now …Everything is just so much more organized.”
Others over on TikTok have tried the Target bookshelf closet hack, too. Styled by Sharena’s (@styledbysharena_) closet makeover went viral in June last year because the finished product looked super professional and custom. Plus, Sharena noted in the comments section that this closet DIY ended up being much more affordable than the classic IKEA closet system.
The 5 Shelf Bookcase from Room Essentials is the secret ingredient to these closet makeovers. It’s 24.5 inches wide by 71.18 inches tall and comes with five shelves that can be reorganized into any configuration using the predrilled pegs in the sidewalls.
The bookcase also comes with a tab up top so you can anchor it to a stud in your wall for extra security.
“We bought this after seeing the reviews on TikTok,” one Target reviewer wrote. “Using it for our baby nursery to store items/open closet. Great purchase, highly recommend.”
Before you go custom, go to Target. You may just get the custom closet layout of your dreams for under $100.