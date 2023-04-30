TikTok Loves This $20 Target Botanical Shower Curtain

According to the official product description, the 72 inch x 72 inch Botanical Floral Shower Curtain is made from 100 percent cotton, is machine-washable, and features a buttonhole top for installation around your bathtub or shower stall. So if you’ve been thinking about bringing a touch of nature to your daily routine, consider this your sign!



Buy: Threshold Botanical Floral Shower Curtain, $20