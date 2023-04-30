TikTok Loves This $20 Target Botanical Shower Curtain
You can find decor pieces to complement pretty much any aesthetic trend at Target. Case in point: A dreamy floral shower curtain from the retailer has gone viral on TikTok, and it’s perfect for cottagecore and botanical enthusiasts alike.
Hailing from Target and Studio McGee’s Threshold brand, the Botanical Floral Shower Curtain (which retails for $20) came to many people’s attention courtesy of TikTok content creator Angel’s (@angel.gunn) recent video spotlighting her recent purchase.
“Run to Target & snag this dreamy shower curtain,” her video reads.
In the caption, Angel added: “Today was the first time I noticed the sunlight hit it and I’m even more in love.”
Clearly, plenty of fellow TikTokers were also taken with the shower curtain. Since Angel posted her video on April 12, it’s received over 17,500 likes and 166,900 views.
“Ok but I want this as my living room curtains,” one commenter wrote.
Another added: “Omg I was just about to buy another (way more expensive) curtain but this one is so cute!”
For what it’s worth, other shoppers seem just as satisfied as Angel. The product has an enviable 4.8 rating out of 5 stars on Target’s website, with 100 percent of reviewers recommending the shower curtain.
“Adorable shower curtain!” one reviewer wrote. “Love the way it looks in my bathroom and has so many colors to play off of!”
A number of shoppers also praised the quality of such an affordable shower curtain, with one describing it as “really high quality,” and another commenting that it “looks very high end.”
According to the official product description, the 72 inch x 72 inch Botanical Floral Shower Curtain is made from 100 percent cotton, is machine-washable, and features a buttonhole top for installation around your bathtub or shower stall. So if you’ve been thinking about bringing a touch of nature to your daily routine, consider this your sign!
Buy: Threshold Botanical Floral Shower Curtain, $20