This TikToker Shares All the Non-Curtain Items She Uses to Cover Her Windows
Depending on their color, length, and the amount of natural light allowed into a room, curtains can make or break a room. There’s a lot to keep in mind prior to purchasing them, and it can become overwhelming to find the perfect curtain that’s also budget-friendly. To save some of your coins on a curtain and use an affordable alternative, one TikToker has a hack that you might not expect.
On TikTok, Laura (@curtainsandconfetti) has an unconventional method for furnishing the curtains in her home and is letting fabric be fabric, according to her comment section.
For more content like this follow
Her video, titled curtains in my home that aren’t curtains, shows tablecloths, shower curtains, and extra-large flat sheets for a twin-sized bed that serve as an alternative to curtains. “Ya gotta save money where ya can,” she wrote in the video’s caption. And she’s not wrong — quality curtains can be fairly pricey, and there’s nothing wrong with taking a shortcut as long as you’re happy with the result and its functionality.
And Laura’s comment section praised her creativity, while noting that shower curtains can clean up an easy mess. “Shower curtains are great in the dining room [because] you can wipe off messes,” someone commented. “I’ve used all these things in almost every room.” Another commenter suggested that painter’s drop cloth and duvet covers are underrated alternatives to curtains.
Throughout Laura’s home, the faux curtains appear to be hung up by clips, which are available for $10 in a 40-pack at Amazon. In a separate video, she provided a tutorial for hanging up the extra-large twin sheets and cited that the longer length gives her more to work with. “There’s no sewing or cutting needed to hang these curtains because I don’t sew,” she said. “I just figure out how long I want the curtains to be and then I take all the extra fabric and fold it behind the curtain and clip behind the fold.”
In her comment section, Laura mentioned that she purchased the bed sheets from Walmart, but there’s no limitation to choosing a specific color or design. After all, the best thing about having an unconventional curtain fabric is that there are even more options to choose from.