Target Is Selling Adorable $3 Glass Cactus Vases
No trip to Target is complete without a detour to see what hidden gems you can find in the store’s Dollar Spot section, from a versatile honey bear jar to an unexpected claw clip storage solution.
But the latest Dollar Spot products to take TikTok by storm are an adorable pair of clear, cactus-shaped vases, which retail for just $3 each.
TikTok user Ashley (@mytargetcart_) recently showed them off in a video. One is slightly taller and comes in a teal shade, while the other is a broader dark green and features life-like faux-cactus spike detailing along the sides.
“They are brand new, so definitely check out your stores and see if you can find!!” Ashley captioned the video.
Judging by her video’s instant popularity, you might want to run to your local Target stores ASAP before these cute vases are all gone. In just one day, Ashley’s TikTok has already received over 15,800 likes and 257,400 views. Judging from her comments section, many shoppers are already dreaming up potential uses for the cactus vases.
“You mean margarita glasses,” one commenter joked, while another added: “Some white paint and you’d have a cute Halloween ghost vase.”
If you’re a “Star Wars” fan, you might particularly enjoy the darker green vase, which as several commenters pointed out, bears more than a passing resemblance to Yoda and “The Mandalorian’s” baby Grogu thanks to its coloring and Yoda-esque stems.
The cactus vases could even help out plant parents!
As one commenter pointed out: “Perfect 4 propagating plants.”
Case in point: another viral video from TikToker Krystal (@plantsiwthkrystal), in which she showed off how she simply filled the vases with water and used them as sweet propagation stations for a pair of plant cuttings. The possibilities are truly endless.