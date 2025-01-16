The Best Kitchen Organization Tool Is Hiding in the Target Plant Aisle (It’s Only $12!)
Learning to think outside the box when it comes to your decor can really transform the way you shop for your home. Shower curtains can become tablecloths, dinner plates can be wall art, and a simple planter from Target can become your new favorite kitchen item.
TikTok user Sophia Lee (@bysophialee) posted a video showing themselves shopping Target’s new plant pots, with a reminder that they can easily be repurposed for your kitchen.
“It’s my yearly PSA that these $12 vases or planters that they put out at Target are the perfect size for your [cooking] utensils next to your stove,” Sophia said in the video. “They’re so cute … can’t get cheaper than that.”
“This is genius!” one commenter wrote. “I always forget about free will.” Another person added, “Yep, that’s what I have in my kitchen. I also have one in my bathroom that I use for brushes and combs.”
“I love you for this,” someone else commented, adding, “I’ve been searching high and low for a cute utensil holder.”
And because Target is rolling out its spring collections, there are so many planters to choose from right now, including the $12 Geared Terracotta Planter Pot Sophia was raving about. The white colorway goes with everything and is easy to keep clean, thanks to its glossy finish.
There’s also this gorgeous antique-looking pot, if you want something with a bit more color. It would look so great paired with eclectic, thrifted decor in a more bohemian setting.
Get your utensils out of the drawer and put them on display and within reach using one of Target’s ceramic planters. They’re affordable, stylish, and will definitely inspire you to continue thinking outside the box throughout the rest of your home.