Target’s New $3 Find Solves the Most Annoying Part of the Holiday Season
If you’re trying to slowly but surely ditch traditional wrapping paper for more recyclable or reusable alternatives — or just never mastered the skill of wrapping a gift — then you should get to Target sooner than later. The store currently has clear acrylic gift boxes in Bullseye’s Playground that are great for gifting small gifts (and they can be reused by the recipient!).
“Run to Target!” the creator behind the Target Is Everything Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “The cutest $3 acrylic boxes have been spotted at the #bullseyesplayground. These will make perfect gifts for friends, family, or teachers! Available in-store at Target!”
“The perfect small gift!!” one person commented. Another said, “I have the present one and I put candy in it for my business to give out and they are literally perfect!!”
The boxes come in both cylinder and cube shapes and are the perfect size to fit things like gift cards, makeup items, candies, small plushies, or little handmade goods. You can line the bottom with some recycled crinkle paper or wrap your gift in a sheet of eco-friendly tissue paper to add a bit more pizzazz, but this box looks great on its own, too!
“Ohhh I hope I can still find them. Would be cute for my Christmas ornament exchange gift,” another commenter wrote on this post from Ashley at Target Trendsetter.
And someone else suggested that you can use these containers for so much more than gift giving. “I don’t like crushed peppermint on my hot chocolate but I’m willing to buy some just because it would look so cute in this container at a coffee bar setup,” they said. (If you’re interested in using yours for edible items, be sure to check that these are food safe.)
Because these boxes are Bullseye’s Playground exclusives, they won’t be available to shop online. Instead, head to your nearest Target store to see if they are in stock and grab a few before the gifting season kicks off. Otherwise, you can order these cute gingerbread house-themed gift boxes online, which are great for kids’ gifts — no gift wrapping skills required.