These $7 Cocktail Glasses Target Are Flying Off Shelves (and You’ll Want Every Color!)
If you’ve spent any time in the aisles of Target that are home to the store’s Threshold brand, you’ve probably walked away with an unexpected item or two (especially the cozy blankets). And if this is a habit you don’t intend to stop, there’s some good news: The extremely stylish tinted Cocktail Coupe Glasses are going to be your next best purchase.
The 9.8-ounce glass is only $7 and comes in four colors: pink, teal, blue, and gray. According to the product’s description, this is an easy way to “elevate your cocktail game,” thanks to the glass’ round bowl, straight sides, and a graceful stem. It was recently spotted at stores by Instagram account @targetdoesitagain, and the comment section is raving about it.
According to the product reviews on Target’s website, the glasses are an “impulse buy” that are “higher quality than the high-end stores.” And if that isn’t enough to convince you, one shopper traveled to multiple stores in order to buy a set of four. Pouring a glass of wine at dinner can be much more luxurious when it’s in a glass like this, and the color choices could make it a great housewarming present. It definitely offers a vintage look without the price tag that comes with vintage glassware.
Because this coupe is suitable for cold beverages, it’s totally appropriate to break it out for any kind of celebration (here are 12 festive Champagne cocktail recipes recommended by The Kitchn). Cheers to a new year filled with new glassware!