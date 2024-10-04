Newsletters

The “So Good” $5 Target Storage Gem You’ll Use All Over the House (Even the Freezer!)

Stephanie Nguyen
Stephanie Nguyen
I started off working in my college newsroom and graduated with degrees in English and Journalism from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. I made my way into local newspaper and magazine publications, then made the leap from print to digital media. I served as the Editor of Hawaii Home + Remodeling magazine before joining Apartment Therapy in May 2022. I’m proud to direct the vision and voice for Apartment Therapy's Cleaning and Organizing verticals, develop and run editorial tentpole and award programs (including the beloved Cure programs, Cleaning Awards, and Organization Awards), and work with a truly talented team of editors and writers. I am passionate about sharing stories that provide our readers with the resources they need to create a home that looks and feels good to them.
published about 4 hours ago
Target Retail Store. Target Sells Home Goods, Clothing and Electronics
Credit: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock

If you’re like me, a Target run is never complete without a stop at the dollar section, aka Bulleye’s Playground, located at the front of the store. It’s nice to take a look around and see what affordable, smart finds are available — from adorable baskets to clever rotating trays. Recently, TikTok account @homegoodiys spotted a storage gem that’s so good, it has me eager to head to my nearest Target ASAP.

Bullseye's Playground Condiment Serve Caddy
$5
Target
Buy Now

The person behind the @homegoodiys account found a $5 condiment caddy that can be used for far more than storing those small packets of ketchup, mustard, or mayo. You might be surprised to find out that you can use this super-cheap caddy all over your home in a variety of ways.

You can use it in the kitchen to hold spices on your countertop or individually wrapped mini snack treats in the cupboard. Take it to the bathroom to store cotton balls, cotton pads, or hair ties. Keep small screws and bolts in it, or even craft supplies. Or use it the way @homegoodiys does in the video and store different flavored ice cubes in the freezer. (Just make sure the container is food-safe before doing this.)

VWMYQ Ice Chilled Condiment Caddy
$26.99$23.99
Amazon
Buy Now

This condiment caddy is the unexpected, ultra-versatile storage gem you’ve been looking for! Head to Target to shop for it in person. But if you’re unable to find it at your local store, Amazon sells a similar condiment caddy with serving utensils for $23.99.

Buy: VWMYQ Ice Chilled Condiment Caddy with Lid, $23.99

