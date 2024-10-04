The “So Good” $5 Target Storage Gem You’ll Use All Over the House (Even the Freezer!)
If you’re like me, a Target run is never complete without a stop at the dollar section, aka Bulleye’s Playground, located at the front of the store. It’s nice to take a look around and see what affordable, smart finds are available — from adorable baskets to clever rotating trays. Recently, TikTok account @homegoodiys spotted a storage gem that’s so good, it has me eager to head to my nearest Target ASAP.
The person behind the @homegoodiys account found a $5 condiment caddy that can be used for far more than storing those small packets of ketchup, mustard, or mayo. You might be surprised to find out that you can use this super-cheap caddy all over your home in a variety of ways.
You can use it in the kitchen to hold spices on your countertop or individually wrapped mini snack treats in the cupboard. Take it to the bathroom to store cotton balls, cotton pads, or hair ties. Keep small screws and bolts in it, or even craft supplies. Or use it the way @homegoodiys does in the video and store different flavored ice cubes in the freezer. (Just make sure the container is food-safe before doing this.)
This condiment caddy is the unexpected, ultra-versatile storage gem you’ve been looking for! Head to Target to shop for it in person. But if you’re unable to find it at your local store, Amazon sells a similar condiment caddy with serving utensils for $23.99.
Buy: VWMYQ Ice Chilled Condiment Caddy with Lid, $23.99