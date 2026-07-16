Target Fans Are Snapping Up These Cottagecore Curtains for Only $15
Cottagecore is an aesthetic that’s too cozy to ever go out of style. And if you’ve been leaning into the homey, vintage vibes of cottagecore since it first began trending almost six years ago, then you’ll love these new light-filtering curtains from Target. As part of its latest Room Essentials collection, these curtains will instantly soften the sunlight streaming into your room while also adding a bit of whimsical charm. The best part? They’re all just $15.
“I stumbled upon the coziest cottage-farmhouse-style gingham and floral ruffle curtains at Target,” the creator behind @de.caggiano wrote in a recent Instagram caption. “Loveeee the pretty bow ties on the gingham ones and the soft color of the floral-detailed ones with the ruffles! There’s also a cozy pinstripe and a neutral cream option with ruffles!”
Target’s New Curtains Include Ruffles and Ditsy Prints Galore
All of Target’s curtains in the new Room Essentials collection feature soft colors and vintage-inspired patterns, and most have ruffles to really sell the cottagecore feel. These gingham panels, for example, come in a soft beige and ivory, as well as a classic black and white, and have ruffles along the top edge. They’re even made with a cotton seersucker fabric, which adds to the homey feel.
“I am so glad I bought this! The tan gingham pattern is super cute, bright, and cheerful,” one Target shopper wrote in their review. “The ruffle details at the top give it such a fun, cozy look, and it fits into the style of my home perfectly. It filters the light beautifully while still keeping the room feeling bright and airy. Highly recommend!”
A Single Curtain Panel Can Work Both Ways
The rod pocket curtain from the collection (available in both a ditsy floral print and black polka dot) features pockets on both the top and bottom so you can decide which way you want the ruffle edge to go. These panels are super sheer, so you’ll get that gorgeous filtered effect that cuts the harshness of the sunlight without darkening the room.
“There are rod placements at the top and bottom of the curtain panel so that you can have the ruffle facing left or right!!” another reviewer wrote. “This is something that isn’t shown on the product page but I was able to see it when it arrived.”
There Are Designs for Minimalist Decor Fans, Too
Although most of the curtains are printed, there is a curtain that comes in plain ivory and pink. This curtain features a simple gathered ruffle at the top and is made with a lightweight cotton that provides privacy without totally blocking out the light.
Each curtain is sold in a single panel, which is great if you live in a dorm or a space with fewer windows — or if you like to purposefully clash your curtains. Grab them while they’re available at Target to continue living your cottagecore dream!
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