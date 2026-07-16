Target Fans Are Snapping Up These Cottagecore Curtains for Only $15

Cottagecore is an aesthetic that’s too cozy to ever go out of style. And if you’ve been leaning into the homey, vintage vibes of cottagecore since it first began trending almost six years ago, then you’ll love these new light-filtering curtains from Target. As part of its latest Room Essentials collection, these curtains will instantly soften the sunlight streaming into your room while also adding a bit of whimsical charm. The best part? They’re all just $15.