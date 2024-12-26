Target’s Sparkly $10 Find Is Perfect for New Year’s Eve Decor
Who doesn’t love a disco-themed party? If you’re trying to boogie down this New Year’s Eve, then you need to add these adorable disco ball string lights from Target to your shopping list. This six-foot-long item emits a gorgeous, warm light that literally sparkles thanks to the mirrored tiles, and adds a fun and funky ambiance to any New Year’s Eve gathering.
These disco ball lights from Your Decor at Target are battery-operated, so they can go virtually anywhere. Each strand comes with 10 disco balls, so feel free to hang them on the wall, along your mantel, or on your Christmas tree. You can also group them together in a bowl for a glittery centerpiece display.
And once you have them, they’re going to come in handy for so many occasions, as one reviewer wrote. “Super cute decorations perfect for [a] party or friendly get-together,” they said. “The quality is also super nice and easy to use and install around the room.”
“These Decor Disco Ball string lights are so cute!” another reviewer wrote. “They are perfect for my little Christmas tree. When it wasn’t on the tree I laid [it] across my entryway table for a cute look. My granddaughter wants them for her room too! Very versatile! Nice and bright lights that look even better in person.”
Someone else added, “A string light of disco balls! This is actually so stinking cute. They’re convenient because they’re battery operated so I can make my little table display that is cute and fun and silly and brighten everybody’s day and it’s not held in one place because of a cord that has to plug into the wall!”
Grab a set for your upcoming New Year’s Eve party and then continue enjoying them throughout the new year. For just under $10 per box, you can bring the disco vibe to every room in your house!