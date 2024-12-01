IKEA Is Selling a Timeless $5 Find That’ll Add Sparkle to Your Home (It’s Small-Space Friendly!)
It’s the holiday season and there are so many classic trends to enjoy. You’ve likely noticed a resurgence of retro styles like metallic Christmas trees, which goes to show that shiny things are, in fact, timeless. Another example? Recently, IKEA released a limited-edition $4.99 disco ball — but it’s not just any disco ball. This one can fold up for easy storage when you’re not feeling the party vibes.
This stylish hanging decoration is perfect for New Year’s Eve, especially if you’re hosting. The simple yet shimmery silver disco ball will add an extra touch of glam, making it perfect for any festive occasion beyond just New Year’s. Who said disco balls don’t belong in homes?
In addition to its eye-catching design, one of the best things about this disco ball is its practicality. This ball is easy to fold flat again if you ever need to repurpose it, which makes storage a breeze. Plus, it comes with an attached string, making it easy to hang from your ceiling.
This item is new, so there aren’t any reviews on IKEA’s website, but it’s still in stock in-store and online. Because the year is ending quickly, this is a great time to get ahead on your New Year’s Eve shopping. This disco ball is the perfect affordable item to purchase — it’s going to be a hit at your next gathering.
If you purchase it for your New Year’s Eve gathering, I’d love to know how much you enjoyed it and if it added any sparkle to your guests’ evening or became the topic of discussion.