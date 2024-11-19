I Use the 3-Hour Rule to Stay Organized When Hosting (It’s a Total Game-Changer!)
Hosting large gatherings can seem overwhelming — especially when you’re not sure where to begin. Do you clean before or after putting up decorations? And when should you start setting up? I’m someone who tends to overthink the timing of tasks and when they need to be completed. Fortunately, I’ve found a method that’s really worked for me.
I came up with the “three-hour rule,” which is simply a process where I work backwards three hours from when my guests are expected to arrive. This practice gives me a cushion to get everything done, whether it’s completing an errand or finding an outfit. Plus, it ensures that I don’t feel anxious before the event and allows me to handle any last-minute challenges with ease.
How the Three-Hour Rule Works
After experiencing the stress of last-minute preparations one too many times, I knew I needed to find a solution. I reflected on how the day typically goes when I’m hosting an event, which led me to think about how I managed my time. I realized that I naturally prepare three hours in advance, so I made this a non-negotiable rule moving forward.
Here’s how the three-hour rule can play out. If your guests are expected to arrive at 6 p.m., then you’ll start preparing at 3 p.m. Based on what needs to be done, you can do whatever within that three-hour time frame.
On a day where I have an event at 6 p.m., I will begin to prepare at 3 p.m. I start by finishing small tasks like setting up decorations. I’ll also make sure that I have everything I need for the event by asking myself questions like, “Did I buy the plates?” and “Is there enough cheese and wine?” If the answer is no, I still have time to run out and grab anything I need.
After this is done, I’ll start to get dressed around 4:30 p.m. I know that it usually takes an hour for me to get ready, so being dressed by 5:30 the earliest is perfect in the event someone decides to show up on time (there’s always one person!). By 5:45, I am all set and ready for guests to arrive. With this new routine, I don’t feel anxious. I have everything I need and am able to successfully enjoy the evening.
Before implementing this method I would normally lie around, thinking I had time all day to get ready, and then before I knew it 5 p.m. would roll around and I’d be panicking about when to begin to get ready. However, now that I know that I need an hour to get dressed and ready to go, I can have that time set instead of it cutting into my prep time.
With this new method, I feel prepared. Because I’m essentially dividing my time up to focus on mini tasks, I can have a clear structure and finish everything in advance.
This has become a game-changer for me, and it’s helped me approach any event with confidence, knowing that I’ve given myself enough time to get everything done smoothly. I’ll definitely be using it this holiday season.
If you end up using it, let me know in the comments how it worked for you.