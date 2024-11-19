After this is done, I’ll start to get dressed around 4:30 p.m. I know that it usually takes an hour for me to get ready, so being dressed by 5:30 the earliest is perfect in the event someone decides to show up on time (there’s always one person!). By 5:45, I am all set and ready for guests to arrive. With this new routine, I don’t feel anxious. I have everything I need and am able to successfully enjoy the evening.