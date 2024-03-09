Target’s $4 Fluted Glasses Are Joanna Gaines-Approved (You’ll Want Both Colors!)
If you’re entertaining or hosting any parties to celebrate the spring solstice, you’ll need to prepare yourself with cheery, colorful glassware (and a recipe for a seasonal cocktail!). Thanks to this new product at Target, your drinking glass will be just as exciting as the drink inside.
This fluted juice glass at Target is the ideal size for a cold beverage, and its color choices of blush and light green will be a standout on your cabinet shelf. For $4, each 6.4-ounce glass has a unique “textured look,” according to the product’s description.
The dishwasher-safe glassware is a part of the Hearth & Hand collection from Target’s Magnolia line, so it’s approved by Joanna Gaines and will pair well with any of Target’s other gorgeous glassware. And the longer that you look at the tinted glass, the more you’ll appreciate the hint of color that you’re adding into your kitchen.
According to shoppers, these are “the perfect juice glasses.” As someone wrote, “These fit in well with my vintage glass collection. Now I can mix and match colors depending on the event and theme. These are adorable!!” Other reviewers pointed out that each glass has an “antiquish look” that is “cuter in real life than online.” Once you see the glasses for yourself, the blush or light green shade will easily have you feeling the same way.
In case your Target doesn’t have the Hearth & Home drinkware in stock, there’s a set of four drinking glasses on Amazon that include an orange, green, gray, and transparent glass for a colorful selection. Customers stand by the glass being “pretty to look at [and] fun to drink out of,” so your guests will definitely love them.
Cheers to new glassware!