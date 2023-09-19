Target Has a Doormat Version of That Viral Ghost Rug

Every year, at Halloween time, there seems to be one decor item that goes absolutely bonkers viral. And for the past few years, the ghost rug from the T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, and Marshalls universe has been the big thing. It’s back for yet another year, and obviously it’s selling out fast again.



Luckily, Target just came out with a new doormat that may just sate your appetite for ghost rugs, plus two other designs that you may even like better than the ghost design — maybe.



Similar to the popular rug, this doormat is dotted with cute white ghosts on a black background and has a cheeky “Hey Boo” greeting. It can be placed outside your front door to welcome your guests, or in your mudroom to keep any autumn dampness out of the house.