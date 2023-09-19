Target Has a Doormat Version of That Viral Ghost Rug
Every year, at Halloween time, there seems to be one decor item that goes absolutely bonkers viral. And for the past few years, the ghost rug from the T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, and Marshalls universe has been the big thing. It’s back for yet another year, and obviously it’s selling out fast again.
Luckily, Target just came out with a new doormat that may just sate your appetite for ghost rugs, plus two other designs that you may even like better than the ghost design — maybe.
Similar to the popular rug, this doormat is dotted with cute white ghosts on a black background and has a cheeky “Hey Boo” greeting. It can be placed outside your front door to welcome your guests, or in your mudroom to keep any autumn dampness out of the house.
It’s just $13 and can be found both in stores and online, so unlike the other ghost rug, you don’t have to go on an in-store scavenger hunt to find it.
Target is also offering two other doormat designs as part of its Halloween collection. One is perfect for saying hello to trick-or-treaters and the other doesn’t feature any words but instead three happy jack-o’-lanterns.
There’s even one decorated with colorful leaves that you can keep out all autumn long.
So if you can’t get your hands on that ghost rug, check out Target’s Halloween section to pick up the next best thing. Or maybe you can even score both this year and treat yourself to a matching set. May the ghosts be ever in your favor this Halloween season!
Buy: Hyde & EEK! Boutique 1’6″x2’6″ ‘Flying Boo’ Halloween Coir Doormat, $13