This Is the $3 Target Breakfast I Eat Almost Every Day

My routine is rather boring when it comes to breakfast. I want the meal to be fast yet filling, flavorful yet simple, and somehow still flexible enough for me to modify on occasion. I am also most definitely not a morning person — try as I might — which means that all of this has to be accomplished before I’ve had a chance to finish a cup of coffee. That’s why this meal has been nothing but predictable for months: I make microwaveable oatmeal.