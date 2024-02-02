This “Cute” $3 Heart-Shaped Target Find Is Perfect for Plant Lovers
A new houseplant is a great go-to gift for your plant-obsessed Valentine on February 14. But you know what’s even better (and probably a lot less expensive)? These gorgeous heart-shaped propagation vases from Target’s Bullseye Playground.
TikTok user @sillylittleplants found this set of two propagation vases in Target’s discount section with two designs to choose from: One vase comes in a brass-toned heart tilted on its side, and the other is positioned in an upright brass-toned heart.
From the TikTok, it looks like each vase is just $3 and they come packaged safely in shrink wrap, so no need to worry about them shattering during transport.
These would also make adorable bud vases for fresh-cut roses and a sprig of baby’s breath … just saying!
Because these vases are in Target’s dollar spot in the Bullseye Playground, you can only shop for them in store. But if your Target has already sold out of the vases (or you’re unable to get to one in time to check), there are plenty of fun alternatives available on Amazon.
The Glasseam Store is selling heart vase propagation stations that are sold in one-, two-, and three heart-shaped vases suspended on a wooden stand. The vases are made from handmade glass and are easy to fill at the sink in the heart-shaped vases, which will also help keep your cuttings upright while in the vase. Even though they’re $18.88, they’ll ship straight to your door.