Target Dropped Its Holiday Mug Collection, and Most Are Just $5
You might be zeroed in on decorating for Halloween right now, but Target is already thinking way ahead to Christmas. The store just dropped its new collection of Christmas-themed mugs, and this year there are so many adorable ones to choose from. From figural Santa heads and a Christmas corgi to classic mugs with adorable holiday designs on them, your mug collection may grow three sizes this year.
“Target just released their new holiday mugs,” Liz from the Target Over Everything Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “What do you think? Be sure to check the size when ordering because the Gingerbread man and snowman are available in two sizes.”
The best part about this new mug collection is that the mugs start at just $5. So even if you do plan on getting a bit greedy, you won’t break the bank with your mug haul.
“I’m not ready for this … but I’m SO ready for it!!” one person commented on Target Over Everything’s post. Same here.
One of the standouts from this collection is the Christmas corgi mug. “I NEED that corgi mug,” another person wrote in the comments, with someone else adding, “THE CORGI” with a slew of heart-eyes emojis. Complete with a scarf and two pointy ears, you can’t get much cuter than this.
If you’re looking for something a bit more sassy, then the “Bite Me” mug from Target’s Wondershop is the one for you. At least the gingerbread man is still smiling despite his missing leg!
And if you love the idea of figural mugs, but don’t like the idea of losing any space for coffee, then this gingerbread house mug from Wondershop is the perfect compromise. It’s both spacious and adorable.
Target’s entire holiday mug collection is already live, so pick your favorites, fill your cart, and celebrate the fact that Christmas has come early.