The $1 Target School Supply That Will Organize Your Medicine Cabinet
The Bullseye’s Playground (nee Dollar Spot) section has always helped elevate Target trips from rudimentary grocery runs to a chance to discover new home decor knickknacks, whether you opt for a honey bear jar or a mini trash can-shaped desk vacuum.
Although cuter and more unexpected Bullseye’s Playground products tend to go viral on social media, make sure that you don’t overlook just how versatile more run-of-the-mill products within the section can be.
For example, TikToker Claudia Parra (@kandee06) recently went viral for sharing a video demonstrating how she organized her medicine cabinet using index card holders (which retail for just $1) and adhesive pockets from the beloved store section. All she had to do was store her medicine in the pockets and place them inside the flashcard holders, which were stacked neatly within her medicine cabinet.
Since Parra first shared her DIY TikTok hack on June 22, her video has received over 18,800 likes and 427,800 views.
“Such a cool idea!” a commenter wrote. “I used mine to make a first aid kit for a recent vacation! I also use them to store batteries lol.”
Another added: “Those videos have got to stop coming on my page. I don’t need to organize like this, but I really wanna now.”
One TikToker offered a suggestion to help make organizing medications even easier, writing, “You should label the ends so you know which one you’re looking for,” to which Parra replied: “Yes I’m waiting on my white writing labels to come in.”
Unfortunately, Target Bullseye’s Playground finds aren’t available to shop online, so you’ll have to head out to local stores to check whether these budget-friendly products are available near you. If you’d prefer to shop online, there’s a version on Amazon with a colorful lid for easier organization.
Buy: Emraw Index Card Holder, $11.99 (originally $13.99)