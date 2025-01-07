This Joanna Gaines-Approved Item from Target Will Transform Your Bookshelf (It Looks So Classy!)

Another person wrote, “I love this lamp! Such a creative design that can be styled on a shelf, hitch, countertop, or desk. I am excited to switch out the shade for something more fun, but I am very happy with how nice it is!”



Perfect for readers and collectors alike, this Hearth & Hand lamp will add so much warmth and character to your bookshelves. It’s so popular that it’s already sold out in some ZIP codes, but it should restock since it’s a new item — so keep an eye out for availability, because these are sure to go quickly again!