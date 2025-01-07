This Joanna Gaines-Approved Item from Target Will Transform Your Bookshelf (It Looks So Classy!)
Joanna Gaines recently announced the arrival of her Hearth & Hand with Magnolia spring collection at Target, and so many great pieces are up for grabs, especially in the lighting department. Gaines showed off a few of her favorite lamps from the collection on Instagram, and one of them is ideal for booklovers. It’s a bookshelf lamp specifically designed to tuck in between your books, so you can have a little extra lighting in your private library.
“This is cute for a bookshelf,” Gaines said in a recent Instagram video about the marble bookshelf lamp in her collection, adding in the caption, “Now I’m about to go put a lamp in every corner of my house.”
The sturdy marble base of this lamp is designed to act as a bookend on any bookshelf or countertop, and is slim enough to be tucked between books so it looks like the lamp is floating among the shelves. The light comes with a 5-foot cord that can be disguised behind books or shelf trinkets and an easy-to-use on/off switch tucked under the shade.
“One of my favorite home stores sells similar bookend lights that I have had my eye on, but couldn’t bring myself to fork over $200 per light,” one reviewer wrote on Target’s website. “When I saw these on Target before they had been officially released, I was over the moon! … The marble on these is beautiful, the sconce is really well proportioned, and they give off just the right amount of light. They add a nice depth to our built-in book shelves and look much more expensive than what I paid!”
Another person wrote, “I love this lamp! Such a creative design that can be styled on a shelf, hitch, countertop, or desk. I am excited to switch out the shade for something more fun, but I am very happy with how nice it is!”
Perfect for readers and collectors alike, this Hearth & Hand lamp will add so much warmth and character to your bookshelves. It’s so popular that it’s already sold out in some ZIP codes, but it should restock since it’s a new item — so keep an eye out for availability, because these are sure to go quickly again!