This Joanna Gaines-Approved Item from Target Will Transform Your Bookshelf (It Looks So Classy!)

Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via…read more
published about 8 hours ago
Joanna Gaines recently announced the arrival of her Hearth & Hand with Magnolia spring collection at Target, and so many great pieces are up for grabs, especially in the lighting department. Gaines showed off a few of her favorite lamps from the collection on Instagram, and one of them is ideal for booklovers. It’s a bookshelf lamp specifically designed to tuck in between your books, so you can have a little extra lighting in your private library.

“This is cute for a bookshelf,” Gaines said in a recent Instagram video about the marble bookshelf lamp in her collection, adding in the caption, “Now I’m about to go put a lamp in every corner of my house.”

The sturdy marble base of this lamp is designed to act as a bookend on any bookshelf or countertop, and is slim enough to be tucked between books so it looks like the lamp is floating among the shelves. The light comes with a 5-foot cord that can be disguised behind books or shelf trinkets and an easy-to-use on/off switch tucked under the shade.

Hearth & Home with Magnolia Marble Book Shelf Lamp
$49.99
Target
“One of my favorite home stores sells similar bookend lights that I have had my eye on, but couldn’t bring myself to fork over $200 per light,” one reviewer wrote on Target’s website. “When I saw these on Target before they had been officially released, I was over the moon! … The marble on these is beautiful, the sconce is really well proportioned, and they give off just the right amount of light. They add a nice depth to our built-in book shelves and look much more expensive than what I paid!”

Another person wrote, “I love this lamp! Such a creative design that can be styled on a shelf, hitch, countertop, or desk. I am excited to switch out the shade for something more fun, but I am very happy with how nice it is!”

Perfect for readers and collectors alike, this Hearth & Hand lamp will add so much warmth and character to your bookshelves. It’s so popular that it’s already sold out in some ZIP codes, but it should restock since it’s a new item — so keep an eye out for availability, because these are sure to go quickly again!

