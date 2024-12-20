Target’s 17th Century-Inspired Find Is Perfect for a New Year’s Eve In (for $30!)
Throwing a New Year’s Eve party this year? Then you might want to think ahead to next week and figure out what you’re going to serve your champagne in when the ball drops at midnight. Sure, regular wine glasses or juice cups work in a pinch. But if you’re looking to really wow your guests, then you might want to check out these gorgeous tinted glass coupe glasses from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia at Target. They come in three dreamy vintage-inspired colors that you can mix and match, and your champagne will taste even sweeter.
You’ll definitely be starting 2025 off right when you sip your first drink of the new year from one of these deliciously beautiful glasses.
The coupe glass dates back to the 17th century and is believed by some to be modeled after Marie Antoinette (if you know, you know). It became popular for sipping champagne in Europe during the 18th and 19th centuries, but the coupe’s popularity died down after some believed the shape made the bubbles dissipate and flute glasses became the go-to for sparkling wine.
It came back into prominence during the Prohibition era and became symbolic of luxury, and it’s stuck around. You can now find coupe glasses used to serve a variety of different cocktails like cosmos, martinis, and daiquiris — and, of course, classic champagne.
And when tinted with beautiful colors like Magnolia’s green, yellow, and brown, coupe glasses are a must-have if you consider yourself a cocktail or sparkling wine connoisseur.
“An elegant vintage chic style glass! Perfect for bubbly!” one Target shopper wrote about the glasses. Another said, “These classes are gorgeous! I got them in the beige color and they are stunning — looks very high end for a fraction of the cost. Absolutely recommend.”
Ring in 2025 in style with these coupe glasses from Target. You can pick up a set of four for under $28 or make your own set by buying singles for $7 each. Affordable and gorgeous — you can’t go wrong!