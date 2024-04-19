People Are Buying Target’s “Gorgeous” $3 Cups In Every Color
Now that warm weather is officially on the horizon, it’s time to celebrate with a drink (or two!), so this is your excuse to purchase a set of pretty glassware for your next summer festivity. Luckily, Target’s new drinkware is finally here, and it’s so affordable that you might leave the store with a full shopping cart.
An Instagram reel by @target_junkie shows a variety of wine glasses, cereal bowls, plates, and glassware, and according to the video, everything is $15 or less.
Toward the middle of the video, a clear acrylic wine glass briefly appears, and its textured design immediately caught my attention. It gets better — the $3 stemless glass from Threshold also comes in a gorgeous berry shade, and just like an Instagram comment said, it’s “definitely giving summer vibes!!” Berry is Etsy’s color of the year, which explains why these acrylic glasses are so perfect for the summertime.
“Ooh I can already imagine it all in your new backyard,” wrote another commenter. It’s safe to say that it’s time to start thinking about seasonal cocktail recipes.
According to Target’s website, the cup is BPA-free and dishwasher safe, but it’s not safe for microwave use. If you’re looking for more glassware, Threshold also unveiled a new gorgeous glass-like goblet in clear and blue, and it’s bound to fly off shelves if it’s anything like Target’s other popular beaded goblet. The new 17-ounce tumblers are available in orange and clear, so your dinner table can be a lot more colorful after a quick trip to Target.
The other items in @target_junkie’s Instagram reel have shoppers running to their closest Target — especially the four-pack set of melamine appetizer plates — so you might want to make your way to the store ASAP. Cheers!