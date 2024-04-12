Target’s “So Pretty” $10 Plate Set Is Perfect for Dinner Parties

These plates pull double duty as stylish trinket trays, too. Between the small size and fun colors, they’d look great on a nightstand or dresser to hold your jewelry or accessories while you sleep. If you use the plates for food, be sure to pick up a set of Threshold’s matching dinner plates in blue, orange, or ivory. Both plates pair well with Target’s new two-pack of seagrass placemats, which will make a gorgeous tablescape for a dinner party.



Head to Target ASAP to upgrade your dinnerware and look out for the store’s gorgeous glass cups to add to your table while you’re at it.