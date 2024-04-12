Target’s “So Pretty” $10 Plate Set Is Perfect for Dinner Parties
One of the best parts of warm weather is having dinner parties. Whether you’re hosting indoors or outdoors, it’s important to have a nice set of dinnerware to impress your guests and make cleanup a breeze.
Target is selling a new Threshold collection that includes the prettiest four-pack set of appetizer plates, and they look much more expensive than you’d expect. Available in pink, blue, orange, and yellow, the eye-catching $10 plates will get your guests talking about much more than the food.
Each plate is six inches in diameter with slightly raised edges, so it’s the perfect dish for an appetizer or dessert. The dishwasher-safe plates are made of bamboo and melamine, so you don’t have to worry about them breaking. Even though melamine is often used only for outdoor dining sets, it’s also a great choice for your indoor meals — melamine material is durable, reusable, and safe to use in the dishwasher, and it’s usually affordable.
And the longer that you stare at each plate, the more you’ll notice the incredible floral details in its center. Target has a knack for selling the cutest floral decor like these flower-shaped bowls, so it’s no surprise that these appetizer plates are so cute.
And judging by the Target website, their fancy design and bold color choices are really getting shoppers excited. According to a customer’s review, the plates are “so pretty” in real life. “Love the ‘painted china’ look to these unbreakable appetizer plates,” they wrote on the Target website.
These plates pull double duty as stylish trinket trays, too. Between the small size and fun colors, they’d look great on a nightstand or dresser to hold your jewelry or accessories while you sleep. If you use the plates for food, be sure to pick up a set of Threshold’s matching dinner plates in blue, orange, or ivory. Both plates pair well with Target’s new two-pack of seagrass placemats, which will make a gorgeous tablescape for a dinner party.
Head to Target ASAP to upgrade your dinnerware and look out for the store’s gorgeous glass cups to add to your table while you’re at it.