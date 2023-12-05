Etsy Just Announced Its Color of the Year and It’s So Relaxing
Although the holiday season is thrilling, there’s something extra exciting about the end-of-the-year color announcements from paint companies. Maybe it’s the “new year, new wall colors” talking, but you’ll be excited to hear about Etsy’s “berry” exciting annual report. Today, the company unveiled its 2024 Trend Predictions and Color of the Year and stated that the new year will be the moment when Romance Takes Center Stage.
As the company enters their romantic era in 2024, there isn’t a better shade to incorporate in a serene space than Etsy’s official color of the year: berry. Nicknamed the “grown-up version of the popular pinks” from this year, the pigmented hue is derived from the sudden decline in hot pink items on Etsy. Since berry is deemed a “relaxed and undeniably romantic” color in comparison to deep reds or softer pinks, Etsy’s choice is ideal for decorative accents, accessories, and wallpaper.
Etsy referenced the tomato girl summer and mermaidcore trends for having their special moments in fashion and interior design, and the company predicted that the “growing trend of romanticizing life” will lead to an elevation in “life’s simple pleasures.” And if you’ve ever treated yourself with a handful of little luxuries, you’ll understand exactly what Etsy is talking about.
One of the products that Etsy highlighted in the trend report is a vibrant linen duvet cover, and the raspberry color is just bold enough to add a pop of color to your bedroom or guest room. Ranging from twin to California king, you’ll have no problem finding your sheet size. The product reviews share that this cover is breathable and high quality, so this might be a luxurious purchase to peacefully begin 2024. New year, new bed sheets!
Other trends that Etsy predicted might be controversial, but it could be a sign to leave an old decorating trend in 2023. If you’re interested in thoughtfully decorating your bathroom, you’re already ahead of the curve. Etsy is guessing that bathrooms are going to become more popular to encourage more self-care rituals.
Whether or not you’ve already incorporated the relaxing shade of berry into your home, it’s a good time to keep an eye out for minimal home goods that match the color palette. After all, who would say no to adding more relaxation into their life?