“The Farmers’ Almanac” Revealed Its Summer Forecast — And You Might Not Like It
If you’re a fan of warm weather, you’re in for a treat this summer, and the treat isn’t just a scoop of ice cream. According to this year’s predictions from The Farmers’ Almanac, this summer is going to be warm, hot, and muggy.
According to NASA, last year was the hottest summer on Earth since global records began in 1880, but this unbearably hot summer is projected to give 2023 a run for its money. The first day of summer is Thursday, June 20, and you may want to buy a cooling comforter to prepare for the steamy summer days. And yes, that also means that it’s time to install your air conditioner (or buy a portable one!).
Most of the country will experience hot, stormy weather — except for the Northwest, so states like Washington, Oregon, and Idaho can expect seasonal temperatures. And if you live east of the Mississippi River, invest in a good umbrella or raincoat, because The Farmers’ Almanac predicts a “plethora of moisture and thunderstorms.”
New England, the Great Lakes, and the Midwest are on track for a wet summer, so be sure to double check the weather forecast before planning any block parties or barbecues. Texans can expect “sizzling temperatures” and a stormier July than August, so Independence Day fireworks might get rained out.
According to The Farmers’ Almanac, Southeast states and the Mid-Atlantic region “won’t escape from summer’s soaking showers and steamy days,” so it seems like everyone will need a pair of rain boots this summer. But if you live in the Southwest or the Pacific Northwest, expect dry conditions for a majority of the summer.
In case you’re spending a bit more time indoors than outdoors this summer, perhaps it’s time to tackle a procrastinated DIY project or plan a summer soirée at your home. Inviting your loved ones over for a low-effort hangout makes a rainy day more fun!
It sounds like this summer is calling for more than nice patio furniture and seasonal cocktails — time to go shopping for a lightweight raincoat and boots!