Another TikToker’s video about the mini garbage bins shows how they plan to keep them in their car’s cupholders to throw away any little pieces of trash that may otherwise clutter up the car. “I just got four of these so that I can put them on every door,” the creator says. “I plan on putting two in the back doors because my daughter puts her trash there anyway. So they’re so cute and they’re only a dollar,” she says of her gray trash cans, noting that they also come in white.